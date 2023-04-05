Lea Michele Returns to Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Amid Her Son's Hospitalization

Lea Michele is back at work. Amid her 2-year-old son, Ever's, rehospitalization, the 36-year-old actress is starring as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl on Wednesday night, ET confirms.

The actress said that in-between shows, she ran "to give my baby a hug... It was quick but worth it," she wrote via her Instagram Story. The update was accompanied by a heartwarming photo of her holding Ever.

Lea Michele Instagram

Michele's stage appearance comes the same day that she took to her Instagram Story to give a health update on her son.

"Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids," Michele, who shares her son with husband Zandy Reich, wrote. "But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom)."

"These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for," she continued. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

Ever was first hospitalized last month, at which time Michele temporarily stepped away from her Broadway role.

"I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today," she wrote. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

Michele revealed two days later that the toddler would be "home from the hospital soon" and that, given the positive update, she'd return to Funny Girl.

After Ever's first hospital stay, ET spoke to Michele at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon and she said that her son's condition had improved. "He's well, thank you so much," she told ET. "He's good."

The next day, however, Ever was back in the hospital. During ET's chat with Michele, she opened up about what she was looking forward to doing when Funny Girl closes in September.

"I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest," she said of the tot, who will turn 3 in August. "And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a 3-year-old."