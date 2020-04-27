Lea Michele Expecting First Child With Husband Zandy Reich

Congrats are in order for Lea Michele!

ET has learned that the former Glee star is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source told People, who was first to report the news on Monday.

The news comes after Michele, 33, and Reich, 37, tied the knot in Napa, California, in March 2019, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

In more exciting baby news, ET reported over the weekend that Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt. The actor is already a dad to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

"Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child," a source told ET. "The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy."

"Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives," the source added. "Chris is so excited."

Hear more in the video below.