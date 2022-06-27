Latto and Mariah Carey Bring Big, Big Energy to 2022 BET Awards Performance

Not long after she took home the Best New Artist trophy at the 2022 BET Awards, Latto gave viewers one of the best performances of Sunday night's ceremony. The 23-year-old began with her new single, "It’s Givin," dancing on a desk surrounded by dancers in center stage.

She smoothly segued into her mega-hit, "Big Energy," with Young Dirty Bastard joining the rapper to pay homage to his father, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. Young Dirty Bastard rapped his verse from the "Fantasy" remix, which Latto's track features.

Then, to the surprise of the audience, Latto directed attention to a silhouette positioned center stage, which then dissolved into a kaleidoscope of butterflies as Carey belted out her signature high note. Once it was raised and the singer was revealed, Carey launched into performing part of her 1995 classic, "Fantasy," which samples Tom Tom Club's 1981, "Genius of Love."

The three-hit combo of Latto, Carey and Young Dirty Bastard brought down the house at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the audience giving the performance a resounding standing ovation. Confetti rained down on the stage and, in a touching moment, Latto gave Carey a bouquet of flowers and the duo embraced.

The performance was one of many throughout the night that saw today's musicians collaborate with artists reigning at the top of the charts for decades, including Ella Mai's performance with Babyface and Brandy making a surprise appearance during Jack Harlow's set.

See more from Sunday's BET Awards below.