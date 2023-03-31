Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Dead at 24

Just two months after the modeling world mourned the death of Jeremy Ruehlemann, the late model's girlfriend has also now died. Mary-Brian Clarke died unexpectedly on March 21. She was 24. The cause of death was not disclosed.

According to her online obituary, Clarke was remembered by loved ones as "a talented influence in the fashion industry." She worked for TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger and MadHappy.

"The angels in heaven will certainly benefit from her sense of style and fashion," the obit read. "Arriving at the gates of heaven in one of many pairs of unique sunglasses, more rings than her fingers could hold, and either a furry jacket or hat and a one-of-a-kind pair of trendy sneakers, and that magnificent smile that was a magnet for all."

Clarke, who grew up in Houston and loved playing tennis, was also remembered for "her contagious laugh, her witty sense of humor and her unique ability to connect with others." The obit also read, "She was a light to everyone who knew her which came from her belief in the good of others."

The family held a mass in her honor on Friday with a reception to follow. In remembrance of her life-changing experience serving in Zambia, the family has requested that donations be made to Family Legacy in her memory.

The news comes almost exactly two months after Christian Siriano mourned the death of Ruehlemann. He was 27. The cause of death also was not disclosed.

Siriano remembered Ruehlemann as someone who inspired him. Just days before his death, Ruehlemann shared a behind-the-scenes pic from a Tommy Hilfiger photo shoot.

Throughout his career, Ruehlemann modeled for Siriano, Joseph Abboud and Atelier Cillian, and appeared in magazines like GQ and Playhaus.

Clarke is survived by her parents and three siblings.