Larry King's Sons 'Heartbroken' Over His Death

Larry King's sons are mourning the loss of their father. In a statement on King's Facebook page on Saturday evening, Larry King, Jr., Chance King and Cannon King said they were "heartbroken" by King's death.

The legendary TV and radio host died early Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87.

"We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad,'" Larry, Chance and Cannon's statement read. "He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives."

"The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation," they concluded.

Larry, 59, is King's oldest child, from his marriage to Annette Kaye. Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, are King's sons from his marriage to Shawn Southwick King.

King and Shawn, who married in 1997, briefly split in 2010. They reconciled months later, but King filed for divorce again in August 2019.

In the summer of 2020, King tragically lost two of his children within weeks of each other. King's daughter Chaia died from lung cancer, and his son Andy suffered a fatal heart attack.

King's cause of death has not been revealed, though King was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month.

