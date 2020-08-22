Larry King's Son and Daughter Die Weeks Apart

Two of Larry King's children have died. ET has learned that the 86-year-old TV host's son, Andy King, died last week and his daughter, Chaia, passed away from lung cancer this week. Andy was 65 and Chaia was 51.

Chaia was King's only daughter and they were very close. King has had a rough time, ET has learned, and is still recovering from a stroke he had last year. This is an extremely difficult time for the King family.

King had Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins. After he and Atkins got married in 1961, the journalist adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship. King is also father to son Larry King Jr. whom he had with ex-wife Annette Kaye, as well as sons Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.

Meanwhile, last May, ET learned that King suffered a serious health issue. King experienced angina -- a type of chest pain -- and he was admitted to the hospital early to be examined before his scheduled angioplasty. King also suffered a major heart attack in 1987 and had quintuple-bypass surgery. He acknowledged a few of his unhealthy habits prior to his heart attack in the 2004 book, Taking on Heart Disease.

In September 2017, King revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove the upper lobe and lymph node. His rep told ET at the time that he returned to work just two weeks later.

Reporting by Jama Suchomel.