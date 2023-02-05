Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!

The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.

Bass wore a white polo shirt and Turchin opted for a colorful shirt. Their kids wore matching kicks, and looked adorable in their tiny T-shirts and jeans.

Bass took to Instagram on Saturday and posted of the couple and former Lakers star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest). In the photo, Artest can be seen carrying Violet while Bass holds a gift bag and stuns in his shades.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Lance Bass / Instagram

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

The couple welcomed their twins via surrogate back in October 2021, when Bass announced that the "baby dragons" had arrived.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now," Bass wrote next to a slideshow of the twins' birth certificates. "Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

No word yet if the twins remain at odds in the #BoyBandWars.