Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Saying She 'Glamorizes Abuse': I 'Paved the Way' for Top Female Artists

Lana Del Rey is calling out her critics. The 34-year-old "Born to Die" singer took to Instagram early Thursday morning to address how her music has been reviewed over the past decade in comparison to other top artists like Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Cardi B and more.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating etc -- can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money -- or whatever I want -- without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse??????" her message begins.

Del Rey notes that one particularly frustrating narrative from critics of her music is the idea that she "glamorizes abuse" when singing about her relationships.

"I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world," she continues. "I think it's pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I've set women back hundreds of years."

Noting she's "not not a feminist," Del Rey adds that she feels "there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me -- the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes."

The GRAMMY-nominated singer thinks she has made it possible for today's top female artists to share their true voices.

"It's been a long 10 years of bulls**t reviewers up until recently and I've learned a lot from them but I also feel it really paved the way for other women to stop 'putting on a happy face' and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music," she writes.

She also gave fans some exciting news, revealing her new album will be out on Sept. 5, adding of her upcoming music, "I'm sure there will be tinges of what I've been pondering."

In addition to an album, Del Rey is working on two books of poetry, in which she says she'll be "detailing some of my feelings."

As for her personal life, Del Rey was romantically linked to Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a police officer and star of Live PD. The pair split in March after six months of dating. Here's more on her recent breakup.