Lana Del Rey and Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Split After 6 Months of Dating

Lana Del Rey and Live PD star Sean "Sticks" Larkin have broken up.

A source tells ET that 34-year-old Del Rey and 46-year-old Larkin split within the last week or so, and that they are genuinely still friends. The real-life cop -- who works in the gang unit of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, police department and serves as an analyst on A&E's Live PD, hosts Live PD Presents PD CAM and appears on Live Rescue -- also talked about their relationship in a new interview with The New York Times, and confirmed they were no longer dating.

"Right now, we're just friends," he says of where he currently stands with Del Rey. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

The two have been linked since September, when they were snapped together at Central Park in New York City and Del Rey made their relationship Instagram official in December. The New York Times writes that the two met through work in New York, and Larkin says "of course" he know who she was before they began dating and that his two kids were "blown away" when they learned of their dad's new girlfriend. Still, despite her fame, Larkin says the two did normal "boyfriend, girlfriend type of things together," like going to Target and running errands in Tulsa.

"When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses," he says of their "low-key" relationship. "We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends."

Still, there were glamorous moments during their relationship, like when Del Rey took him as her date to the GRAMMYs in January and they posed on the red carpet together. Larkin says that compared to his job as a cop, the experience wasn't as nerve-wracking as some might think.

"We drive cars 120 miles per hour, and I don't want to sound like a tough guy, but I mean, when you're behind a known shooting suspect and he jumps out the car running, you've got to get out chasing," he shares. "Taking pictures and answering questions. I'm not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know. It was enjoyable, for sure."

Del Rey and Larkin were certainly a relatable couple when ET spoke to the two at the GRAMMYs, where the singer revealed she got her dress at the mall.



"I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress. But I love it!" she said.

Del Rey, who was holding hands with Larkin, gushed over him at the time, "I'm happy."

Larkin's last Instagram photo with Del Rey was on Jan. 20. Meanwhile, she has since deleted her posts with him.

Earlier this week, Del Rey shared a screenshot on her Instagram of her voice memos, one reading, "If this is the end ... I want a boyfriend."

