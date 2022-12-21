Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and Comedian Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss just added another ring to an already impressive collection. But while it's not another NBA championship, it's something that's equally as good, if not better -- it's an engagement ring!

Buss, 61, is reportedly engaged to 52-year-old comedian Jay Mohr. TMZ, which first broke the story, reported Wednesday morning that Mohr got down on bended knee and popped the question. It's unclear when exactly he asked Buss to marry him or where it happened, but the outlet reports there had been clues for some time that they were engaged, after she was recently spotted with a ring on that finger.

According to TMZ, Buss and Mohr "quietly" started dating sometime around 2017 and have since been frequently attending Lakers games together. He's also been all over her Instagram page. In a Sept. 26, post, Buss honored Mohr on his birthday with a sweet tribute. "Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture taken at our friend’s wedding in June tells the story, our story. I guess a girl can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37 ❤️," she captioned the post.

According to the outlet, the couple bonded over their love for sports and comedy.

This will be her second marriage. Buss, who has guided the Lakers to six NBA championships (five as a member of the front office and once as controlling owner of the franchise) was previously married to volleyball pro Steve Timmons. They tied the knot in 1990 but divorced three years later. Buss, the first woman in NBA history to have controlling interest in an NBA team, was also engaged to NBA legend Phil Jackson, but they split up in 2016.

This will be Mohr's second marriage. He was married to Nikki Cox for 10 years before they divorced in 2016. They share an 11-year-old son, Meredith Daniel Mohr.