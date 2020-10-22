Lake Bell and Scott Campbell Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Lake Bell and Scott Campbell have decided to end their marriage. The 41-year-old actress announced their split on Instagram on Thursday.

Bell and 43-year-old Campbell, an artist and tattoo artist, started dating in 2011 and got married in 2013. They share two kids together -- 5-year-old daughter Nova and 3-year-old son Ozgood. In Bell's statement, she shared that they will continue to co-parent and be best friends.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children... Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," the statement reads. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

Campbell shared his own statement on Instagram.

"Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we've always had into a new chapter," he wrote in part. "All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days."

ET spoke with Bell last October about her role on ABC's Bless This Mess, and she said she and Campbell had a dream to leave Hollywood behind for a farm life. On Bless This Mess, Bell plays Rio, a woman who, with her husband, Mike (played by Dax Shepard), uproot their lives in New York and move to a sprawling farmhouse in Nebraska.

"The concept of the show is born from something that is very real," she said. "My husband [Scott Campbell] and I do daily dream about sort of upping and, you know, buying a lot of dirt somewhere and calling it our own," she said at the time.

