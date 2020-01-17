'Laguna Beach' Star Morgan Smith Gives Birth to Third Child: See the First Pics!

Family of five! Laguna Beach star Morgan Smith took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she had welcomed her third child, a baby boy.

"Our baby BOY arrived ✨💙✨happy and healthy! #partyoffive," she captioned two sweet photos of her son, Theo, and daughter, Georgia, holding the little cutie.

Though Morgan, who's best known by her maiden name Olsen from the show, and her husband, Joel Smith, did not share their new son's name on social media, they still got lots of love from Morgan's former cast members.

"Ahhh I love him already!! Perfect addition 😍😍😍," Christina Sinclair, who was besties with Morgan on the show, commented.

"Awww congratulations!! 💕💕💕" season two star Alex Murrel wrote.

And pal Morgan Souders added, "So cute! Congrats 💙."

The mom of three appeared as a senior in high school in the first season of the MTV show. She's best known for opening her college admissions letter to BYU on camera only to discover she hadn't gotten in. She later returned to the show in a guest role in season two.

Her childhood bestie, Christina, also attended her "sprinkle" in November and the pals posed together with the picturesque backdrop.

"Sweetest Sprinkle 👼🏻✨ in Newport last month, so grateful for these friendships especially during motherhood #countdown," Morgan captioned the photos at the time.

Morgan isn't the only Laguna Beach star to welcome a baby in the last year! Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their second son, Charlie, last October. Taylor Cole from season two of the show, welcomed her son, Cole, earlier his month. Most of the original stars including Kristin Cavallari, Alex Murrel, Christina Schuller, Talan Torriero, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Jason Wahler, and Cami Edwards now have children.