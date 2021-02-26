Lady Gaga's Dad Calls Her Dogs' Kidnapping and the Shooting of Her Dog Walker a 'Disgusting Act' (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is concerned for his daughter's two French bulldogs and Ryan Fischer, the singer's friend and dog walker.

Fischer was shot on Wednesday night in Los Angeles while walking the GRAMMY winner's three dogs. Gustav and Koji were stolen, while Asia managed to escape and was later recovered by police. Meanwhile, Fischer remains hospitalized.

Germanotta spoke with ET over the phone on Friday and reacted to the shooting and dognapping. "We pray that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm," he said.

Also on Friday, a source close to Fischer told ET that he is recovering well and is breathing on his own. His family said in a statement that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"And we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK," Germanotta added. "We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them. It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act. The entire family is keeping in touch."

On Friday, Fischer's family thanked Gaga for her concern for him.

"As you know, our beloved Ryan was the victim of a horrible, violent crime on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles," the statement reads. "Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," the statement continues. "Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return. Thank you very much for your interest and support. At this time we kindly ask that you respect our family's privacy as we are focused on Ryan's recovery."

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently in Italy preparing to start filming her upcoming movie, Gucci. She has offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, Gustav and Koji, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

"Lady Gaga is beside herself about this situation," another source previously told ET. "Ryan is not only her dog walker, but also her friend. She is horrified that this happened."

When asked if there are any leads on suspects in the case or if any arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that there are no updates at this time.

As for a report that the FBI is looking into the shooting and dognapping, a spokesperson for the bureau exclusively tells ET that the LAPD is handling the investigation, and that any report claiming that the FBI is investigating is false.

Additional reporting by Carly Sloane and Joseph Corral.