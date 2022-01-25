Lady Gaga Shares How She Asked Salma Hayek To Kiss Her In Cut 'House of Gucci' Scene

Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek have a House of Gucci kissing scene that may never see the light of day. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday evening, Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, spilled on how she asked Hayek to kiss her on camera.

In the film, Hayek portrays Pina Auriemma, the woman commissioned to kill Patrizia's husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

“I’ll never forget, I was like, 'OK, listen, so before we do this scene I just want your consent to do something together,'" Gaga said she told Hayek, while channeling her character’s Italian accent. “And she’s like ‘OK, what do you want to do?'"

“I said ‘OK, so I was thinking after the hit gets put out on Maurizio, and you get the phone call that he’s dead, that I will walk over to you and kiss you.’ And she’s like, ‘What?’” Gaga hilariously quipped in Hayek’s voice.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner shared that after consulting with Hayek, 55, the pair ran the idea by director Ridley Scott and his wife, Giannina Facio, who was an executive producer on the film. When they got the green light, the women filmed the kissing scene.

Sadly for fans, the scene didn’t make it to the big screen.

“The only reason that it’s not in the movie is because that whole scene was cut,” Gaga told Kimmel. "But it was an awesome scene and she’s walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all the cats were following her. And Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of cat nip in her boots.”

Gaga added, “Salma’s walking around the house and the cats are following her and then we’re surrounded by cats, and we started making out and I made out with Salma Hayek.”

Even though it happened, Gaga quipped that because no one outside of filming saw the moment, it’s like it didn’t.

“I’m like that really annoying kid in school that’s like bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof,” Gaga joked.

Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga attend the U.K. premiere of 'House Of Gucci' in London on Nov. 9, 2021. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

House of Gucci, which was released in November and will begin streaming on Jan. 31, tells the story of the rise and fall of the Gucci family, and the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Mauricio Gucci, Reggiani's husband and heir to the Gucci empire. The all-star cast also includes Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

