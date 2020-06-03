Lady Gaga Says She Has 'Stupid Love' for Boyfriend Michael Polansky Alongside New Pic

Lady Gaga is full of love for her new beau! The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a selfie with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

The pair was first linked in December, following Gaga's October split from audio engineer Dan Horton.

In the sweet shot, Gaga and Polansky are cuddled up with their faces pressed together, as they show off their love for each other. Gaga is gazing into the camera in the photo, while the entrepreneur and investor offers a grin in the pic.

"I’ve got a STUPID love💕," Gaga captioned the shot, referencing her new single of the same name.

In addition to alluding to her latest track in the caption of her pic with Polansky, Gaga also promoted her work in a post on Wednesday.

In a funny clip, Gaga and a friend spray paint a car with the words "Stupid Love" as they excitedly dance around to the upbeat song. Once they're done outfitting the car, the pair cruise up to a Taco Bell drive thru with the song on full blast.

"When ure so tired from working nonstop u end up spray painting your whip 🤪🤦‍♀️💞," she captioned the video.

