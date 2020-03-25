Lady Gaga Reveals Secret Coachella Set Was Planned as She Announces 'Chromatica' Album Delay

Lady Gaga delivered some sad news to her devoted legion of Little Monsters today.

The songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, she's delaying the release of her upcoming album, Chromatica.

Furthermore, Gaga revealed that she'd had a surprise in store for her fans at this year's Coachella Music Festival, which has subsequently been postponed due to COVID-19's rapid spread across the country.

"I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together," Gaga wrote in a lengthy statement she shared with fans. "I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon."

It's unclear whether or not Gaga will still play a special set at this yea'rs Coachella -- which was pushed back to October.

In regards to her planned album release, Gaga also explained that she feels it would be more prudent and appropriate to hold off on dropping her new music at this time.

"After a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica," the pop superstar wrote. "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

The singer, who released the music video for the album's debut single, "Stupid Love," back in February, said that the uncertainty of current events has made her release what's really important.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga wrote.

The songstress told her fans that she'd "prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions." Gaga explained that she feels the nation's attention should be directed towards "getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

She also reminded fans that, due to CDC guidelines on public gatherings during this outbreak, her concert performances in Las Vegas between April 30 and May 11 have been postponed, but she said she's "hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue."

"I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer," Gaga added. "Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can't wait."

She ended her statement with a message to her fans who might be upset by the delay.

"I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base… and as a family… we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks," she wrote. "So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times."

She once again asked her fans to continue to practice social distancing, to stay home until the outbreak subsides, and promised, that "when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH FUN! I can't wait to be dancing with you all!"

For more on Gaga's upcoming album, check out the video below.