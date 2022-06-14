Lady Gaga in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix 'Joker' Sequel

Has Joaquin Phoenix's Joker finally met his match? ET learned on Tuesday that Lady Gaga is in very early talks to play Harley Quinn and star opposite Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to director Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winning 2019 thriller, Joker.

However, there is no official offer on the table for Gaga yet, and Phoenix's deal is still being finalized as well.

The news comes just a week after Phillips revealed that he had completed the script for the sequel, sharing its tentative title, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady would be the third current imagining of the role. Margot Robbie plays Harley on the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey side of the DC Comics Extended Universe, while Kaley Cuoco voices the legendary baddie in HBO Max's animated series, Harley Quinn.

The first Joker -- which was originally imagined as a standalone drama set in the Batman universe but outside the canon of the comics or previous film adaptations -- was set in the early '80s, and followed the mentally unstable failed clown Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) as he spiraled into madness and sparked a violent riot in the city of Gotham.

Not much is known about the plot of Phillips' forthcoming follow-up, outside of the title -- though Gaga's potential casting may lend a hint. "Folie à Deux" is a term that means a shared delusion or nearly identical mental disorder that presents in two different people.

