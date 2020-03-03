Lady Gaga Announces 'Chromatica' Album Details and Release Date

Happy Monday, Little Monsters!

Lady Gaga dished new details on her upcoming album, Chromatica, on Monday, and the best part? There's only 39 sleeps until it’s out.

The GRAMMY-winning singer’s sixth studio album is now available for pre-order, ahead of its April 10 release via Interscope Records.

The record was executive produced by Gaga, 33, and her longtime collaborator, BloodPop (Michael Tucker), whom she worked with extensively on Joanne.

She posted a tweet promoting the album on Monday morning.

As well as being available on CD, Chromatica will also be released on cassette tape and on different-colored vinyl. The album also has a line of accompanying merch, which Gaga also posted about on Monday.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

The album comes after the singer and actress released a new single, “Stupid Love,” on Friday, with the song quickly reaching the top spot on iTunes in 58 countries.

In the video for the dance-pop hit, Gaga portrays a futuristic warrior princess leading her people to war while decked out in bright pink clothing, hair and makeup.

The song is Gaga’s first musical release since her work on the soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

