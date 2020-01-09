La La Anthony on Supporting Her Famous Friends Including Vanessa Bryant and Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)

La La Anthony is always supportive and proud of her close group of girlfriends, which includes Kim Kardashian West, Vanessa Bryant, as well as singers Ciara and Monica. ET recently spoke with Anthony about being part of the "One Year Anniversary" campaign of Kardashian West's SKIMS line to celebrate its extremely successful one year of business, and she gushed about being there for her famous gal-pals.

"Well, you know, I'm just so proud of her," Anthony tells ET's Nischelle Turner of Kardashian West. "Like, you know, she comes up with these concepts, she executes them so amazingly, and then you see it go from, like, an idea, to this huge, huge company and it's like, wow. I remember when we were just talking about this. But I just love to support the people I love and care about and my friends. ... and to see her do so many amazing things is incredible, so when she called and said, 'You know, La, I wanna do the one-year anniversary campaign, I want you to be a part of it,' I was like, 'Say no more, I'm there.' I mean, I show up, you know, for my friends and people I love and care about."

Anthony teased the campaign, which will feature Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Rumer Willis and more. Eight real-life customers will also appear alongside the famous women.

"But it's just a testament to [Kardashian West's] work ethic and how amazing she is as a person and as an entrepreneur and yeah, SKIMS is awesome and these pictures and this whole campaign is gonna be incredible and I'm super excited about it," Anthony says. "There's some other amazing people that are involved. I don't know if I can share, but I think collectively, the group we have for this campaign is gonna be really dope."

Another one of Anthony's good friends that she's been there for this year is Bryant, who tragically lost both her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January. In July, fans were overjoyed to see Bryant smiling again while doing the #DontReactChallenge on TikTok with Anthony in their pajamas.

"Well, you know, I'm a real friend, that's what friends do," she said about her support for Bryant. "You know, you don't dip out on your friends when it gets really hard. And she's going through something that is unimaginable, that, you know, I can't even fathom what that feels like. So, just to be a friend and be there to make her laugh when she needs to, cry when she needs to, is a beautiful thing. But that's what friends do for each other, you know, so I'm always going to be there for her and the girls and just, you know, want to see her just continue to be strong and amazing."

"She's the strongest woman I know, I tell her all the time," she continued before calling out other women in their friendship group that have been there for Bryant. "But Monica has been great, Ciara's been great, and we're just going to continue to support her in anything that she needs. This is not a one-week journey, a one-month journey. These friendships are lifelong bonds, so I've known Vanessa, what, maybe 13, 14, 15 years now?"

Anthony said that she will to continue to strive to make Bryant smile.

"To see her smile and laugh to me is the greatest feeling," she shared. "You know, to just have those moments whether they're quick moments or not, you know, for her to be able to have that, so, I'll continue to bring the fun and the laughter."

ET recently spoke with Monica, who also talked about supporting Bryant through such a tough time.

"Each day is a struggle and I think one of the greatest aspects of our friendship, which has spanned now for almost 11 years, almost 12, it's been really, really important to just simply be there," Monica explained. "Whatever she is feeling each day is something we will never understand, that level of pain, that level of heartache, also respecting her privacy. People have been reaching out for a very long time, but she's always been a private person."

Monica added that she has enjoyed watching Bryant's daughters -- 1-year-old Capri, 3-year-old Bianka and 17-year-old Natalia -- grow over the last few months.

"I literally believe the baby is the happiest baby I have ever come in contact with. Bibi, the dancing machine, is just pure joy," she shared. "And you can see, even in the heartache, they are the greatest blessing. They are the greatest gift that they left. But as a mom, I have never seen the pain of losing a child. We try to keep her covered. She has an amazing village, her sister is amazing, La La's always been there. She has a great group of friends, the Gasol family. People have really stepped up and really been giving an outpouring of love."

Watch the video below for more.