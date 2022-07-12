Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Pranks Her Mom in New TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, is getting the hang of TikTok at her mother’s expense.

In the video captioned “Stormi’s First TikTok,” the little one picks up the phone as the “Monkeys Spinning Monkeys” sound plays. When the camera hits Stormi’s face, it’s distorted by a hilarious filter. Stormi then pans the camera to Kylie, who is eating. The reality star quickly realizes the camera is turned on her, and that the same filter is being picked up on her face. Kylie immediately takes the camera away from her daughter.

The Internet was all in on Stormi's joke, with the video currently garnering over 20 million views on TikTok.

The post comes almost a week after the mother-daughter duo made an adorable video, using a trending sound of their voices. The two look into the camera, as Kylie’s voice delivers the line “Stormi you look like mommy, baby,” as her adorable tot smiles.

And Stormi doesn’t just have skills when it comes to making videos on the internet. In June, Kylie shared an adorable video of her daughter practicing her barista skills while making her a cup of coffee. In the videos posted on The Kardashians star’s Instagram Stories, her daughter presses a couple of buttons that start the machine, before she grabs the cream to complete her coffee.

"I'm gonna put two for you," Stormi tells Kylie. "Thank you, baby," the proud mama responds.

Stormi doesn’t stop until the cup is perfect, suggesting a few more packs of creamer. "It needs three more creams," an excited Stormi says, as Jenner shows off the caramel-colored cup of coffee. "Three more creams? I only want at least -- only two."

"Alright," Stormi agrees.

Earlier this year, Stormi got a promotion to big sister when Kylie and Travis welcomed a son in February. For more on the family of four, check out the links below.