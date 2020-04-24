Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Chats Away as She Crashes Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live

Travis Scott is joining the legions of celebrities whose kids have been crashing their video chats! The 27-year-old rapper went on Instagram Live this week, and his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, didn't let that stop her from hanging out with her famous dad.

Travis had been previewing new music, video chatting with Kid Cudi, and even drinking some tequila, but Stormi interrupts all of that. The precious daughter of Travis and Kylie Jenner pops up on her dad's Instagram Live, asking, "What's that?"

"It's Live," Travis replies, laughing.

She then points to the TV saying she wants to play a game.

"Me and Stormi about to, I don't know, do something. I'll be back with a whole bunch of...," Travis begins before his daughter interrupts him again, asking to watch a movie. He then tells his fans, "Be back, I've got to put on a movie."

Stormi also showed off her impressive new sunglasses which had her name written across the lenses in rhinestones on her mom's Instagram.

"Mommy, look!" Stormi exclaims in the clip, pointing to her glasses.

"Stormi your T-shirt, what did you do for dinner time? You went crazy!" Kylie replies, pointing out her daughter's stained shirt.

Kylie and Travis have been spending time together with their little girl in quarantine from the coronavirus. They've gone swimming in the pool and made appearances on one another's social media. The pair spent Easter together in Palm Springs.

