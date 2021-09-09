Kylie Jenner Shows Off Angelic Baby Bump in All-White Look

Kylie Jenner isn't keeping this pregnancy under wraps! Earlier this week, the 24-year-old makeup mogul announced that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, and on Wednesday, she stepped out in New York City with her adorable baby bump on full display.

Kylie posted several photos to Instagram of her all-white look, which included a latex halter mini-dress, heels, a floor-length white coat, and shades. Her tiny bump was clearly visible in the look.

She captioned the pics with an angel baby emoji.

Gotham/GC Images

The reality star has been more open about expecting baby no. 2 than when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi. Last month, a source told ET that Kylie "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

"She wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" the source added.