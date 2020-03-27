Kylie Jenner Shares the Cutest Pic of Daughter Stormi and It'll Brighten Your Day

Need something to brighten your day? Look no further than this adorable new picture of Stormi Webster! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of her 2-year-old cutie in the bathtub.

"This pic makes me happy," she captioned the pic of Stormi's sweet, smiling face, surrounded by bubbles.

Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the post, writing, "This makes me so happy!!"

Pal Hailey Bieber added, "It makes me happy too."

Kylie's longtime bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, wrote, "Angel baby❤️❤️❤️❤️ miss u both so much."

While Kylie and Stormi are having fun at home in quarantine, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder is also using her means to help others during the current coronavirus pandemic. Kylie recently donated $1 million to help get healthcare workers necessary supplies.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who delivered Stormi in 2018, wrote. "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes."

