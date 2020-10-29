Kylie Jenner Says She's Exercising Her Right to Vote 'For My Daughter'

Kylie Jenner wants to set an example for her daughter Stormi. While encouraging her followers to exercise their right to vote, the 23-year-old reality star revealed her own motivation for doing so: her 2-year-old daughter.

Jenner -- who shares Stormi with Travis Scott -- shared her reason for voting as she and Stassie Karanikolaou attended the immersive audio-visual gallery, "F**k This I’m Voting," earlier this week. The experience is hosted by Noah Centineo and his nonprofit, Favored Nations, in collaboration with Castle, a members-only creators club launching in 2021.

In an immersive room where guests can write why they're voting, Jenner wrote, "for my daughter."

F**k This I'm Voting was created by Noah Centineo and Favored Nations to encourage celebs and creators to use their influence to energize and empower their communities to head to the polls.

Jenner has already been using her platform to inspire her followers to vote. A bikini pic she shared on Sept. 28 encouraged fans to click the link on her bio -- which directed them to Vote.org.

The voter registration and verification tool saw a massive surge in use after Jenner's post, a spokesperson told The Hill, sharing that it had a 1,500% increase in users.

"Following Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org’s registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement to the outlet.

"By making voting easier, and in turn, getting more people to vote, we create a stronger, more representative democracy," she added.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.