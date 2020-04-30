Kylie Jenner Says She'll Love Travis Scott 'Forever' in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner is celebrating boyfriend Travis Scott on his special day.

The rapper turned 28 years old on Thursday, and Kylie took to Instagram to praise him for being a great father to their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"DADA," Jenner captioned a few cute pics of Stormi and Scott together. "Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever! @travisscott."

Although Jenner and Scott split in October 2019, by March, a source told ET they were back together.

"Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age," the source said. "The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so, they are better now than ever."

These days, the couple appears closer than ever and they have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, they celebrated Easter as a family in Palm Springs, California. Last week, Stormi adorably crashed Scott's Instagram Live.



In December, Scott also said he would always love 22-year-old Jenner no matter the status of their relationship and gushed about being a dad to Stormi.

"Stormi is one of the best human beings I know," he told XXL Magazine. "She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It's so crazy. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

For more, watch the video below: