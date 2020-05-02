Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Calls Her ‘Kylie’ as She Tries to Get Her to Say ‘Mommy’

Kylie Jenner is facing a common mom problem! Her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, decided to call her makeup mogul mom by her first name.

In a new Instagram Story clip, the adorable toddler circles her famous mom's legs, shouting, "Hi, Kylie!"

"That's not my name, my name's Mommy!" Kylie declares as her daughter continues to call her "Kylie."

But it seems that shortly after, Stormi learned her lesson, posing with Kylie in a video where she giggles and then says, "Mommy?"

Kylie recently opened up to Harper's Bazaar about raising her little girl with ex Travis Scott.

“We have such a great relationship,” Kylie told the magazine of Travis. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."

The reality star also got candid about choosing not to shield her daughter from fame after having an entirely private pregnancy and birth.

"I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live," she explained. "It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”