Kylie Jenner Opens Up About the ‘Sickest’ She’s Ever Been

Kylie Jenner is opening up about a difficult time in her life! The 22-year-old makeup mogul was seriously ill in September 2019, causing her to miss the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week after collaborating with the designer. As her family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, prepares to premiere on Thursday, Kylie's illness will be one of the storylines for the first few episodes.

The description from E! about the episode notes that "Kris [Jenner] is beside herself when she learns that Kylie is too sick to fulfill her work obligations in Paris."

Kylie took to the comments section of a fan account on Wednesday to clarify the details of her illness at the time

"For those wondering, I never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all). It was the sickest I've ever been," Kylie explained.

Back in September, Kylie told her fans she was "really sick" and "unable to travel" for the event.

"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show," she wrote.

It seems the events will play out on season 18 of the family's show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!