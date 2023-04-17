Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet: Inside Their 'Casual' Romance

Kylie Jenner has something "new and exciting" in her life -- and it involves Timothée Chalamet.

A source has confirmed to ET that the 25-year-old makeup mogul and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee are dating. However, according to the source, it's not all that serious right now.

"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source says. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."

Neither star has addressed the romance publicly nor have they stepped out together in an official capacity, including during star-studded Coachella this past weekend. "Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella," the source explains, "and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."

As for how they met, maybe her sister, Kendall Jenner, had something to do with it. "Timothée is also friends with Kendall," the source notes, "so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

This new celeb pairing comes three months after a source told ET that the mom of two and her on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott, were "on a break" and were not together. In March, a source told ET that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."