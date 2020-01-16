Kylie Jenner Declares 'Don't Talk to Me or My Daughter Again' in Cryptic Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner has a message for... someone.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a series of adorable snaps of herself posing with her 11-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The first photo shows Jenner and Stormi sharing a sweet kiss, while the second pic shows the reality star lifting her daughter in the air. The third shot is one of Jenner fiercely staring at the camera while balancing Stormi on her hip. The pair wear matching cat-eye sunglasses in the mother-daughter pic, but it's the cryptic message Jenner wrote alongside that caught fans' attention.

"Don't talk to me or my daughter ever again," she wrote.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

It's unclear whom Jenner's post could be directed at. Earlier this week, the makeup mogul's former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, spoke out against reports she quit her job to become an influencer -- and said she and Jenner are still on good terms.

"You guys! Lol don't believe everything you read please! This story is false," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends. We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago. She's still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger."



"Now let's focus our time and energy on other things! A lot is happening in the world right now," she added.

See more on Jenner in the video below.