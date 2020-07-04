Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Reunite in Quarantine, Impersonate Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on TikTok

The momager and the makeup mogul are back together and all is right in the world! Kris Jenner reunited with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, on Monday and the pair took full advantage of their reunion following weeks in quarantine.

After Kylie shared several videos of herself hugging and kissing her mom's extremely life-like wax figure, the reality stars took to TikTok to film several hilarious videos. In one clip, Kris acts out the part of Scott Disick as Kylie plays Kourtney Kardashian talking through an old argument.

"So are we cool, like, are we in agreement?" Kris mimes Scott's words.

"ABCDEFG," Kylie, as Kourtney, replies before putting on her shades. "I have to go."

"What the heck does ABCDEF mean?" Kris, as Scott, asks.

"It's just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over," Kylie, as Kourtney, answers before taking a giant swig out of a bottle.

The fun didn't end there. With the help of Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kylie's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie and Kris also danced to Auntie Hammy's "Pew Pew Pew" in a closet as a filter enlarged their heads, much to Stormi's delight.

Kylie isn't the first daughter Kris has visited in quarantine. After testing negative for coronavirus last month, Kris also stopped by Kim Kardashian West's house, where they shared a meal sitting six feet apart.