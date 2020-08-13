Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Respond to Being Called Biphobic After Confronting Denise Richards

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp are sharing their side of the story. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars came under fire after confronting Denise Richards about cheating allegations while on the ladies' trip to Rome, Italy.

In the tense few episodes, Kyle and Teddi accused Denise of talking badly about the women in the group. They also revealed that Brandi Glanville had told them of an alleged affair between her and Denise, which the actress adamantly denied.

Kyle and Teddi appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where a fan asked about the women being called biphobic after the airing of the RHOBH episode.

"It has nothing to do with that," Kyle said of discussing a romance between two women. "If you hear a married woman has an affair and you're on a reality show, it's gonna come up. It's been said on camera. If it had never been told on camera it would not have come up, honestly. But it's an affair, regardless of if it's a man or a woman and you're on a reality show."

Teddi added, "When I said at the first dinner, 'This is really bad,' it's not because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told on camera. And that's the part you hate having to talk about, but it was already out there."

Another fan asked Teddi why she chose to "out" Denise and talk about the situation publicly on camera.

"I don't think I ever looked at it as outing Denise. I was trying to talk to her about things that she said about us and the group," Teddi explained. "And she kept saying, 'I don't even talk to Brandi. I don't even talk to Brandi.' And all of the women including Denise were like, 'Just say it, say it, say it.' And that's really how it went down."

Kyle further shared that she and Teddi felt they had a responsibility to viewers to follow through with the narrative once Brandi brought up allegations of the affair on camera.

"I never like to see anybody hurt on this show. It's very difficult when personal things come up and unfortunately, like I said, that is the downside of reality television," she said. "When Teddi and I were told that information, it was such an, 'Oh my god! What are we going to do?' moment because obviously we can't just let the audience see that and then it's done. So of course it's going to come up."

