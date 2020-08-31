KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick, Tattoo Eyeliner and More

If you've been thinking about trying vegan makeup, now's a particularly good time: KVD Vegan Beauty is having a major sale on a full range of beauty products, including eyeliner, lipstick, eyeshadow and contouring palettes.

Score more than 50% off a ton of items and colors -- but act quickly, as these products won't be restocked once they're sold out. Orders of $50 and up ship free, and returns are free in the US.

A little backstory, if the name sound familiar: Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D launched Kat Von D Beauty in 2008, and it became known for pioneering products like liquid lipstick and (faux) tattoo eyeliner. In 2016, the beauty brand reformulated to become 100% vegan. And earlier this year, Von D sold her share in the company to pursue her vegan shoe line. The brand gained a new name -- KVD Vegan Beauty -- with its initials now standing for "kindness, vegan beauty and discovery."

Below, shop just a few of the KVD Vegan Beauty products that are on sale right now.

