'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Almost Miscarried True as She and Tristan Thompson Plan for Baby No. 2

The Kardashian family is getting more candid than ever in the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The new season, which premieres on Thursday, will take fans inside Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's complicated co-parenting bond, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's plans for a second child, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's recently announced split and much more.

In a sneak peek from the season premiere, Khloe -- who has been candid about pursuing her plans for a second child with Tristan -- discusses surrogacy with Kim.

"[My doctor] said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy," she reveals. "They said that it's, like, an 80-percent or something chance that I will miscarry."

"I almost miscarried with True, at the beginning," Khloe continues. "But I didn't know that was, like, a lingering thing."

"I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy," says Kim, who welcomed daughter Chicago and son Psalm via surrogate after struggling with health complications during her first two pregnancies. "You'll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same. Like, there's no difference, except for there was someone else that was the carrier."

Still weighing her options, Khloe admits that she finds her situation "scary" and "shocking." "I'm really grateful that there are other options, but I really loved being pregnant with True," she admits. "It's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I might never get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful and it breaks my heart."

Khloe recently opened up about the steps she and Tristan have taken to have more kids in an interview on Sarah Hyland's Ellen original digital series, Lady Parts.

"I actually have done IVF about three different times," Khloe shared. "I froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan, I was making embryos."

The pair has since tried again, making embryos without freezing Khloe's eggs, though the KUWTK star admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered her timeline for a second child.

"My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed," she shared. "But I definitely do want more kids."

The 20th and final season ofKeeping Up With the Kardashianspremieres Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!. See more about the upcoming season in the video below.