Kristina Wagner Mourns Son Harrison on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

General Hospital star Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison, as a "larger than life" figure on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Wagner took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video of Harrison breakdancing to EDM artist ODESZA's "Late Night" track. In the caption, Wagner mourned the loss of Harrison and the immense pain that "will never go away." She also opened up about the privilege she had of knowing him "for 27 incredible years."

"Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion," she wrote. "He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison."

Wagner also wished that all bereaved parents find peace.

Harrison died on June 6. He was 27. Shortly after the news broke, Kristina and her husband, fellow General Hospital star Jack Wagner, announced that they had set up a fund in honor of Harrison. Along with the announcement of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, Jack and Kristina shared the cause of his death.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the description on the site reads.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Following the news of Harrison's death, the General Hospital cast rallied around the Wagners and offered their support. Kelly Thiebaud told ET that the General Hospital family attended the funeral.

Kelly Monaco, who portrays Sam McCall on the long-running ABC soap, told ET she knew exactly what the Wagners were going through due to a tragedy she experienced last year.

"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing," Monaco said. "It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going -- that's been going on -- for decades."