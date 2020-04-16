Kristin Davis to Host New Dating Reality Series ‘Labor Of Love’

Kristin Davis is bringing a new kind of dating reality show to the small screen.

The former Sex and the City star hosts the upcoming summer series Labor of Love, premiering May 21 on Fox.

Unlike any other dating series, Labor of Love follows Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old successful and beautiful career woman who is ready to start a family and have a child -- yet hasn't found the perfect man. Katzmann will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded suitors, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.

Per the synopsis, "each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them."

After eight weeks of challenges, dating and getting to know each other, Katzmann -- with Davis' help -- will decided if one of the men is the one for her or if she'd rather become a mother on her own.

"@laboroflovefox is coming! Tune in May 21st to see our show. It’s quite fun and very interesting. My biggest surprise was the intensity of the men’s desire to have a baby too! Can’t wait for you all to see it. 💖 #laboroflove," Davis wrote on social media about her upcoming show.

Meanwhile, earlier this month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Davis, along with her former SATC co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and more gave messages of encouragement to those working in the medical field in New York City.

In an episode of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, the cast members were specifically calling in to praise Meg, a New York City doctor working in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell, who is a fan of both SATC and the Bradshaw Boys. In fact, Meg's friend told the podcast's hosts -- Cory Cavin, Kevin James Doyle, and Jon Sieber -- that the doctor listens to them while she walks to and from work.

"We know it's really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front lines," Davis said. "Thank you so much for watching Sex and the City. We're happy to bring you some joy. Keep on working hard. We're thinking about you."

Labor of Love premieres May 21 at 9 p.m. on Fox.