Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Returning to 'The Hills' (Exclusive)

Kristin Cavallari is headed back to The Hills!

The 33-year-old reality star revealed the news to ET's Katie Krause at the Uncommon James SS20 launch party at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Thursday, where she spilled the tea on her The Hills: New Beginnings cameo.

"Yeah, I'm going to make an appearance on The Hills," Cavallari confessed, after saying, "I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me."

"I'm excited! I'm actually very excited," she added. "I think it's going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

The Very Cavallari star said that she has not filmed anything at the moment. "They just started filming. I don't know when I will start filming or what's happening yet, but I will be."

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

So will her husband, Jay Cutler, also be making an appearance?

"Oh, my God. Wouldn't that be funny? No, he's not," Cavallari confirmed. "He would never. He wouldn't do it. I can barely get him to do Very Cavallari.... He's the best. I think secretly he has fun doing it. He would never admit it. I can tell. He's really good at it. He's coming into his own."

As for sharing scenes with old flame Brody Jenner? "Great question," she replied. "I don't know. I would also like to know. I don't know what to expect. It's a whole new production team, so hopefully it's not as manufactured, but we will see. I'm happy to be a part of an iconic show, Laguna Beach and The Hills. I mean, it's cool and I think it's awesome that people are still so invested in that here we are 10 years later."

The news comes after Hills stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge made an appearance on Cavallari's E! show, where they brought up their old drama with Lauren Conrad. When asked if it was strange that none of them are friends with LC, Cavallari didn't think so.

"I was never necessarily friends with her. We went to high school together, but beyond that, even in high school before the show came, she was older than me," Cavallari explained. "We kind of did our own thing and obviously the show made it seem like we were this crazy feud, which was never really the case."

She admitted that pitting her and Conrad against each other over a guy on Laguna Beach was frustrating. "Stephen [Colletti]'s great, but come on. Stephen?! Who I love and still talk to, but yeah. I mean, obviously I know everyone's perspective but I don't have any issues with Lauren," she said. "If I saw her I would give her a hug. It would be great to catch up with her. But we just have different lives and we were never friends, so it wasn't this massive falling out. I was not on The Hills when she was."

Meanwhile, Conrad recently told ET that she doesn't see herself ever returning to reality TV. For Cavallari, she can see herself also stepping away from the cameras.

"Oh, God, absolutely," she said. "Totally respect Lauren on that, yeah. It's not something that I want to do forever. I did it, to be honest, for Uncommon James. I just wanted to get the name out there and bring some exposure to that. I'm having a lot of fun doing it and ultimately I'm very happy that I went back to reality TV, but no, I don't want to be doing this in five years."

Instead, in five years, the entrepreneur would love to solely focus on growing her clothing and jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

"I don't think people realize reality TV is so time consuming," she said. "And if you're having a bad day or you're fighting with your husband and then you have to go film, it's like, 'God, that sucks.' It's hard, so, you know, yeah, I like my life right now, where I take my kids to school in the morning, I go to the office, I'm home for dinner. I like that normalcy. It's fun, but it took me out of the offices this season. I was barely in the office and that's hard for me. I just want to be working on UJ."

As for Cavallari's latest Uncommon James line, it's inspired by her trip to Mexico. "I was actually living in Mexico for six weeks, I was filming a show for Fox," she dished. "Really cool time in my life, but I was able to use my natural surroundings as inspiration. So it's that laid-back, carefree, beach lifestyle, coin seashells, bright colors, all of that really played a role in the inspiration. The collection is very meaningful to me because I felt like, as a designer, just being able to be in the environment and use all of that as inspiration, I just felt like my creative juices were really flowing and this was actually my favorite collection to date."

For more on Cavallari, watch below.