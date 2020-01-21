Kristin Cavallari Reunites With 'The Hills' Co-Stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge

Will Kristin Cavallari make a cameo on the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings? As they say, the rest is still unwritten.

The 33-year-old mother of three reunited with her former co-stars, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge, on Monday night, and revealed that the two reality stars will be appearing on her series, Very Cavallari, soon.

"WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @audrinapatridge @heidimontag," Cavallari captioned the shot.

Montag also shared the photo, writing, "So excited to be in Nashville with @kristincavallari @audrinapatridge ! Make sure you watch the @verycavallari episode we will be in coming up! You won’t want to miss it!"

The fun didn't stop there. The three pals later stepped out in Nashville for a night on the town.

Montag didn't hold back on the moms' night out, filming most of it for her Instagram Story as she got up and danced to the live band.

Heidi Montag/Instagram Story

Heidi Montag/ Instagram Story

Though she appeared on Laguna Beach and the original spinoff, The Hills, Cavallari has not made an appearance on the reboot of the popular reality series.

This past March, she dished to ET, “I mean, of course! I would love to make a cameo,” on New Beginnings, which stars Montag, Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner and more.

She added that the fact that her show is on E! while The Hills is on MTV makes it difficult for crossovers, but with Montag and Patridge's upcoming cameo on Very Cavallari, fans might be able to see everyone's favorite reality TV villain back in L.A. soon.