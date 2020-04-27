Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of 'Marital Misconduct' in Divorce Docs

New details have emerged in what led up to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's split.

In divorce documents obtained by ET, Cavallari lists the date of separation as April 7, citing "marital misconduct" and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

Cavallari claims in her legal docs (filed on April 24 in Tennessee) that Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," adding that "any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband."

Cutler officially filed for divorce on April 21, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as April 21. He did not mention any misconduct against Cavallari in his petition.

As for their kids -- Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 -- Cavallari is asking for primary physical custody and seeking child support. She's requesting that Cutler be allowed visitation, and that the former NFL star pays for their children's health insurance and maintains a life insurance policy with her name listed as the sole beneficiary.

Cutler is requesting joint custody of their children and equitable distribution of the marital assets, stating that he has always been "the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children."

Cavallari denied Cutler's claim in her filing, alleging that she has been "the primary residential parent" and that she is "a fit and proper person to be named Primary Residential Parent."

The court docs also reveal that a temporary restraining order was filed, which is said to be a standard in divorces in the state of Tennessee. The restraining order prevents Cutler and Cavallari from disposing or concealing marital property, harassing each other and relocating the children.

ET has reached out to Cavallari's rep for comment.

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 36, announced that they were divorcing after 10 years together in a joint statement shared via their Instagram pages over the weekend.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the statement read. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

A source told ET on Monday that "Jay and Kristin have been having issues as a couple for a while, but have tried to work on their relationship."

"It's been hard for them as their roles in the relationship have switched tremendously. In the beginning, Jay was the one working and gone a lot with football and Kristin was at home with the kids," the source said. "Now with Jay retired and Kristin busy with Uncommon James and other ventures, Jay is at home more with the kids. The couple just couldn’t seem to get back on the same page and knew it was best for them to end things before it got worse.”

Last year, Cavallari opened up to ET about how her and Cutler's roles shifted in their marriage ever since he retired from the NFL following his 2017 season with the Miami Dolphins. Cutler had previously played with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

"It's been interesting. We've really completely shifted roles, so it's just been trying to navigate this new normal," Cavallari explained. "He's been great. I mean, obviously he's here with my three kids today and, you know, this is not the first thing he wants to be doing so he's been great and I couldn't do it without him, truly."

"I think we make each other laugh," she shared, of how they manage their ups and downs. "I think that really can take you pretty far, and obviously trust is huge. We definitely have those two things, so that helps."

