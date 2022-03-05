Kristen Stewart Teases Directorial Debut and Talks Fame at Film Festival Event in Her Honor

Pretty soon Kristen Stewart could be doing her magic from behind the camera -- as a director.

The 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress said as much Friday at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was being honored with the American Riviera Award following her deft portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

"I'm trying to put a movie together right now," Stewart said. "I have a couple balls in the air. I'll tease you with that, but I'm very excited. The worst thing is when you can't tell everything to everyone all at once." Variety had previously reported that Stewart was adapting the memoir The Chronology of Water.

Charlize Theron was on hand to deliver Stewart her latest accolade. The American Riviera Award aims to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema. Some past recipients include Renée Zellweger, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Martin Scorsese and Sandra Bullock.

"Thank you for acknowledging me at this time in my life," she said. "I'm in such a good place to receive it." She also thanked Spencer director Pablo Larrain adding, "I wish he was here right now. Thank you forever for this."

Theron also paid tribute to Stewart before handing her the award.

Charlize Theron presents Kristen Stewart with her American Riviera Award at the American Riviera Award tribute during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on March 04, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF) Getty

"You have a real commitment and it shows in everything you do," Theron said. "It's been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career ... Your most recent film, Spencer, I have to say is my favorite work of yours to date. It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart wrenching way."

Stewart's tribute also included playing clips from films throughout her career, including Panic Room, Personal Shopper, Happiest Season and Twilight.

Before she was presented with the award, Stewart joined Indiewire's Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson for an in-depth conversation about, among other things, fame, and the moment she realized she was famous.

"Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time ... sitting there smoking a bowl ... I look back on that moment with fondness."

Stewart, whose snub at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards puzzled critics and industry shakers alike, earned her first Oscar nomination last month. She will face off against Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) in the Actress in a Leading Role category at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

Back in January, Stewart told ET she still had a hard time wrapping her head around the fact she's up for an Oscar.

"I can't even imagine it, to be honest," the actress said. Stewart echoed those sentiments during her discussion Friday.

"I was shocked, I was stunned," said Stewart of her Oscar nomination. "I never saw myself in this realm."