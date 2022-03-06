Kristen Stewart Says She Was 'Truly Astounded' by Her Oscar Nomination for 'Spencer' (Exclusive)

Basking in unexpected glory. Kristen Stewart is opening up about being a first-time Oscar nominee and how the honor came as a real surprise.

The actress walked the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday -- where she served as the honorary chair of the gala -- and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about nabbing an Oscar nom for her role in Spencer.

"I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned," said Stewart, who stars as the late Princess Diana in the critically acclaimed biopic. "I love this movie."

"I just saw the director of Spencer [Pablo Larraín] for the first time since we found out about the nomination," Stewart shared, "and just seeing the look on his face, seeing all the work we've put into this just evident in his smile, it made me so happy."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For Stewart, the Oscar nomination is the cherry on top of the sundae, as she's enjoyed being a part of a film that's had so much awards season buzz, especially with regards to her performance.

"I've never even gotten kinda close," Stewart said, with regards to getting an Oscar nomination in the past. "So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."

This year also marks the first time Stewart has attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards, after a long career packed with countless indie, arthouse projects.

'I love independent movies, I've made them my whole life, so I find it a true, true honor to be here," Stewart shared with a smile.