Kristen Stewart Is Red Carpet Royalty in Chanel Shorts at the Oscars

Kristen Stewart is everything royal red carpet looks are made of -- and in shorts no less! The actress was a vision in Chanel as she arrived at the 94 annual Academy Awards on Sunday, with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, 31, wore a black shorts, a white top, black tuxedo jacket and coordinating shoes. The ever-stylish actress complemented the look with a long necklace.

Meyer was the perfect addition as she dazzled in a dark suit and white shirt, as she posed for photos and held hands with her fiancée.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stewart is nominated for her first Oscar in the Best Actress in Leading Role category, for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. The buzzworthy role also landed the Twilight star nominations at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

"I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned," Stewart told ET earlier this month about her Oscar nomination. "I love this movie."

She added, "I just saw the director of Spencer [Pablo Larraín] for the first time since we found out about the nomination, and just seeing the look on his face, seeing all the work we've put into this just evident in his smile, it made me so happy."

Stewart also shared what the first-time nomination means to her. "I've never even gotten kinda close," Stewart said, with regard to getting an Oscar nomination in the past. "So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.