Kristen Bell Responds to Commenter Claiming She and Dax Shepard 'Can't Stand' Each Other

Kristen Bell is clarifying her and husband Dax Shepard's candid comments about their marriage. The A-list couple always keep it real when it comes to their personal life, and that led to some confusion.

One commenter seemed perplexed after they saw a post on the account for PopCulture about the new mural on Shepard's Top Gear van, which Bell dubbed "misogynistic." The van features a shirtless Shepard with an impressive six-pack brandishing a sword as a scantily clad Bell clings to his leg.

The quote from Shepard on the post read, "She wasn't thrilled with the level of 'female empowerment' that was depicted in that mural. Understandably."

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The commenter wrote on the post, "Every piece of news I see about them talks about how they just can't f**king stand each other, constantly fight. Now this dude is apparently objectifying her as well. Just what's the point? Straight people are so tragic."

Bell replied to the comment, writing, "We adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes. You can't always be in control, or right, and it's important to us that we lead with the honesty of your 'perfect match' being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo."

Shepard recently mirrored the sentiment during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, saying, "We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy, because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have."

It's been a year of ups and downs for the couple as Shepard opened up about relapsing last September after 16 years of sobriety. Watch the clip below for more.