Kristen Bell Explains How Her Virtual Game Night Will Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief Efforts (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell is teaming up with Omaze -- and banking on people's love of board games -- to support a good cause.

In an effort to raise money for The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, Bell is offering fans a chance to win a virtual game night with her, all from the comfort of home. ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively caught up with Bell this week, where she gave us all the details on how the charity contest came to be.

"We're checking in with every single family member that we have, and every single person we've ever worked for, or with, or for us. We're making sure that they have what they need and everyone is safe," she explained. "I've worked with the mayor for some time here in Los Angeles ... and California is awesome. So I thought, 'Listen, everybody is at home. [What if] we do a raffle?'"

"If anybody wants to donate to the mayor's fund, they can do at omaze.com/kristen. You'll be giving to a great cause -- which I'm also giving to -- and then you'll be put in a raffle to win a virtual game night. We'll basically just hang out!" she added. "We probably won't play Jenga, but we'll play 'Heads Up' or something!"

Bell continued on, telling ET that she's just trying to figure out how to use her platform to do "as much good as possible" right now.

"To help this crazy, weird time we're in. Because it hurts my heart so much," she said. "I love supporting small businesses. And the fact that a lot of them are going to suffer because of this just makes me think, like, 'I got to do whatever I can,' you know?"

Fans who are interested in getting a chance to play a game of Heads Up with the Good Place star over video chat -- and support an important coronavirus relief charity -- can donate to Omaze and essentially buy chances to win.

Bell will then call the lucky winner over video chat and the winner can join in on a fun, spirited game night, which will be the perfect reminder that we’re all in this together, even if we’re far apart.

The money raised by Bell's digital raffle fundraiser goes to support The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization currently undertaking COVID-19 relief efforts to help and support LA's small businesses, medical treatment facilities and at-risk citizens, and to provide vital services to the city's homeless and financially troubled residents.

Omaze

Bell’s experience will kick off the first of many exciting virtual opportunities offered, benefiting organizations and charities that are assisting in COVID-19 relief.

For some time now, Omaze has been working to raise funds via online donations, with 100 percent of all the money collected being split evenly between International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, Team Rubicon, Feeding America and Save The Children.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, more than 185,000 people in the U.S. alone have contracted the illness, which has led to over 3,600 deaths over the last two months.

Celebrities and public figures across the globe have been putting up their time and money to try and help fight the spread, and support those impacted by the pandemic. Check out the video below for a look at a few stars who are giving back during these challenging times.