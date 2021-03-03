Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Host 'Family Game Fight' Game Show, Based On 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Skits

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up! The married duo is set to host and compete in Family Game Fight, a new NBC game show that tests brains, brawn and family bonds, the network announced on Wednesday.

In each episode, Bell and Shepard will be "adopted" into a family of four as they compete in games to help their team win $100,000. The project, which has been given a 10-episode order, marks Bell and Shepard's first joint TV venture. Family Game Fight, the network noted, is based off of the couple's antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The couple, who are parents to Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 7, share more details about the show on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"When I play games and get very competitive, I go fully offline. And that's fun," Bell jokes. "It's interesting for the viewer. It's interesting for my husband. As long as we leave this show still married, I think it's going to be great."

"Imagine how great season three would be, that we're divorced and we have to host it," Shepard quips. "Now that's a show!"

DeGeneres promises the couple that the show will go on for as long as it takes them to get divorced, and, while Shepard agrees, he has one request.

"The last kid goes to college in 12 years, so let's count it 12 seasons. We'll get that divorce," Shepard says, before his wife adds, "And then season 13 is going to be a riot."

In a press release for the series, Bell revealed why this show is the perfect fit for herself and her husband.

"For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends," she said in the statement. "He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to."

"I’m so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend," Bell added, while her husband stated, "Kristen is my favorite human to work with. She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at."

Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted that NBC "is thrilled to be the network bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together to host a game show for the first time."

"We’ve been wanting to work with them as a duo for years. Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and loveable," Groom noted. "Family Game Fight was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have towards each other. We are excited that we get to work with them as on camera talent and side by side as producing partners."

Mike Darnell, President Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, added, "Kristen and Dax are simply magnetic when they’re on screen. They are a spontaneously funny and loving couple that are also surprisingly competitive in this fast-moving family competition. They are pure magic together."

Family Game Fight is currently casting. You can nominate someone or apply yourself here.