Kris Jenner Speaks Out on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

During her appearance on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, Kim said she wishes the best for Kim and Kanye during the "hard" process. Kim and Kanye share four kids: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

"I think it's always going to be hard anytime... you know, there's a lot of kids," Kris said. "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal."

"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's OK," she added. "That's what you want as a mom."

Kris' comments came just hours before the premiere of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show hasn't shied away from documenting the family's difficulties in the past, but Kris said it's too early to say whether Kim and Kanye's divorce will become a focus of the season.

"I don't know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven't even seen the first show yet," she said. "I'm sure they're putting some final touches. But I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time... When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."

A source told ET last month that Kim and Kanye’s marital problems are indeed covered on the final season of KUWTK, though it will not be a main plot point.

In an interview with ET on Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner also expressed her support for Kim amid her split.

"One thing that I have learned in being involved with this family is let them speak for themselves," said Caitlyn, who revealed she'll make an appearance on KUTWK's final season. "I love Kim, I love Kanye, I mean we really had a good relationship and I hope the best for both of them, but to find out what is going on, you are going to have to talk to them."

See more on Kim and Kanye in the video below.