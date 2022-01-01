Kris Jenner Sidesteps Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Question Thanks to Stormi Crashing CNN Interview

Kris Jenner's gotta hand it to Stormi Webster. The kid has great timing.

The performance was on full display Friday night when Jenner appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve Live. The 66-year-old momager was nearing the end of her segment when co-host Andy Cohen, flanked by Anderson Cooper, asked Jenner about 2021's hottest headline-stealing couple. That, of course, is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

"Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian]'s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" Before Jenner even had the chance to stall, Cooper provided a bit of an assist when he interjected and jokingly chided Cohen. "You're always digging, Andy," said Cooper, to which Cohen responded, "Yes I am."

And, as if on cue, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's adorable 3-year-old daughter sprinted into the room and crashed the interview. Webster then sat on Jenner's lap before the grandmother all but thanked her granddaughter for helping her avoid the Kim-Pete question.

"Nice distraction," Jenner quipped. "Perfect. Right on cue." And with that, the interview came to an end, but not before Cohen complimented Jenner for looking "like a million bucks as always."

Davidson spent New Year's Eve in Miami, where he teamed up with Miley Cyrus to co-host the NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Kim rang in the New Year presumably in L.A. with the rest of her family.

Kim and Pete sparked romance rumors shortly after her stint on SNL, just in time for Halloween, when they were later spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm. They were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé, Travis Barker, and a few other friends, for the spooky night out.

They've since been nearly inseparable, spending time in Staten Island, NYC and beyond.