Kris Jenner Reveals How She Feels About Her Kids Having Children Outside of Marriage

Kris Jenner knows things have changed since she had her first child -- Kourtney Kardashian -- in 1979. The 66-year-old momager recently spoke to Martha Stewart for a podcast interview where she revealed how she really feels about her kids having children outside of marriage.

Jenner first told the story of how she got pregnant with Kourtney on her honeymoon with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian in 1978. "I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later," she recalled. "I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting...I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where -- I'm very old fashioned."

The 80-year-old Martha Stewart Podcast host took that conversation as a chance to ask Jenner how she feels that her "girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands."

"You've evolved, haven't you?" Stewart asked Jenner who is mom of six kids, four with ex Robert -- Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 38, and Rob, 35 -- and two -- Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24 -- from her previous marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.

The proud mom's response was just as supportive as one would expect from Jenner. "I guess so," she replied. "I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation -- and I have so many generations now in my family -- I guess there's such a big age difference."

Jenner went on to share some words of wisdom, saying, "I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important, because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it."

As for her daughters, Jenner said she's not one to judge them for the decisions they make. "They could throw anything at me, and I'm here for them," she said. "They know that. There's nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would."

There's no doubt that Jenner's family has grown over the years -- five of her six kids have welcomed babies outside of marriage. Those include; Kourtney who shares three kids -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 -- with Scott Disick, Rob who shares daughter, Dream, 5, with ex Blac Chyna, Khloe who shares daughter, True, 4, with Tristan Thompson, and Kylie who is mom to daughter Stormi, 4, and a 5-month-old son with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kim, for her part, gave birth to daughter North the year before she tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014. During their marriage, Kim and Kanye went on to welcome three more kids, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, before the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.