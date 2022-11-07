Kris Jenner Reveals How Her Daughters Pulled Off Her Look-Alike Birthday Bash (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner had a ball at her 67th birthday bash. ET caught up with the momager at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, and she revealed how her daughters pulled off the look-alike birthday party they threw for her over the weekend.

"They raided my closet and I didn't even notice!" Kris told ET of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, jokingly adding that there's "apparently not" anything that's off limits in her closet to her kids.

"They did a great job," she praised of her girls, though she wouldn't confirm which woman rose above the rest. "Don't ask me who my favorite is! No no no."

In honor of the matriarch's big day, each of the women wore their hair in Kris' signature short 'do and donned outfits from big moments in her life.

Kris, wearing a black Schiaparelli maxi gown, stepped out for Monday's event to support Kim, whose company, SKIMS, was being honored with the Innovation Award.

"I'm so proud of her," Kris told ET of Kim. "Very excited."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ahead of the ceremony, Kris posed for pics with Kylie, who opted for a Mugler gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meanwhile, Kim wore a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown to the event, and Khloe donned a bronze LaQuan Smith floor-length dress.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

