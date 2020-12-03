Kris Jenner Opens Up About the Affair That Destroyed Her Marriage

Kris Jenner is opening up about how her setbacks and struggles led her to become the momager she is today. The 64-year-old reality star and businesswoman appeared on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's podcast, InCharge With DVF, where she talked about her romance with the late Robert Kardashian and the cheating scandal that broke their family apart.

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old," she explains. "We dated for four years, got married at 22, sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

Kris, who has been candid about her affair in the past, even opening up about it on her family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, goes into detail about those difficult days.

"I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live, I didn't know what I was going to do," she says of the aftermath of her affair. "I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared. I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God. I just started praying that God would just strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up."

Noting that she had "several different jobs," Kris added that she was trying to figure out what she wanted to do with her life when her friend set her up with the then-Bruce Jenner.

"We started dating and that happened really quickly and all that I noticed -- and I'm sure he would agree with me -- was that he wasn't really taking advantage of all the gifts that he had," she said of her ex-husband, who has since transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner. "He wanted to be on the speaking tour and do all these different things. And I don't know really where it all came from but by trial and error and by really rolling up my sleeves and trying to figure it out, I was able to get his speaking career started again."

It was working with the former Olympian on a motivational speaking career that showed Kris her passion for managing schedules. She then went on to apply those lessons to managing her own daughters' careers.