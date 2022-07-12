Kris Jenner Is Hospitalized, Has Health Scare in 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Teaser

While it's normally her daughters and their high-profile relationships at the center of The Kardashian's storylines, the season 2 teaser for the Hulu show put Kris Jenner front-and-center documenting a scary situation.

In the middle of the one-and-half minute-long promo, Khloe Kardashian confronts Kris, saying, "I don't know what's happening with you," before the clip cuts to a scene of Kris lying in a hospital bed with her longtime boyfriend, Cory Gamble, giving her a kiss.

"I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris says in a confessional, wiping tears from her eyes. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about mom."

While it's unclear what type of medical scare Kris suffered, it's sure to be revealed when the next season of the show returns on Sept. 22.

Other storylines teased in the promo include Kim Kardashian's highly-publicized romance with Pete Davidson. At the end of the clip, the comedian can be seen on screen for the first time in the series when Kim asks if he wants to shower with her. In classic Pete fashion, he hilariously drops his phone and whatever else was in his hands and runs toward Kim.

"Life is good… I’m just having a really good time," Kim says of her new relationship.

Kris isn't the only family member to suffer a recent health scare. Last month, Barker was hospitalized with Kourtney by his side. He later confirmed he suffered "severe life threatening pancreatitis."

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the Blink-182 drummer wrote in an Instagram Story on July 2. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

The Kardashians season 2 premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.